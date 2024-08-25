CeeDee Lamb contract negotiations dismissed (again) by Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys preseason is over, but star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's lengthy holdout continues.
Lamb continues to wait for a new contract that pays him as the elite pass catcher he is. However, there has been no urgency from the Cowboys front office to get a deal done.
Following the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale on Saturday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about contract negotiations with Lamb and he refused to acknowledge them.
CeeDee Lamb holdout addressed by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
"I don’t have any updates," Jones told the media. "We got a lot of things to talk about. I’m only talking about who is here."
It's not the first time that Jones has been dismissive of getting a deal done with Lamb.
At the beginning of the month, Jones said that there wasn't any urgency to get a deal done with the team's All-Pro wide receiver, which prompted a response from Lamb on social media.
After the exchange, Lamb scrubbed the Dallas Cowboys from his social media bios.
From there, it's been a whirlwind. And with the regular season rapidly approaching, there needs to be progress in contract talks if the team plans on having Lamb on the field for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.
5 CeeDee Lamb moments that have Cowboys fans begging for his return
If the Jones continues his lackadaisical approach, it is at the expense of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Get to work, Jerry, because the clock is ticking.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
