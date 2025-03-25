Dallas Cowboys have been unbelievable when selecting WRs in Round 1
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best wideouts in the game, CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, they don't have anyone who can consistently step up as the No. 2 wideout,
This is why wide receivers are constantly being linked to Dallas in the upcoming NFL Draft. With options such as Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden, or Emeka Egbuka possibly on the table at pick No. 12, the Cowboys might be tempted to pull the trigger.
If so, fans should take solace in knowing that Dallas doesn't miss when it comes to receivers in Round 1. They haven't taken a lot of swings, but since 1988, they have taken four wideouts in the opening round and all four have been excellent players.
Michael Irvin is widely considered the best receiver this team has ever had. His numbers each season might not look as impressive as Dez Bryant or Lamb's, but he also played in an era where the ground game was king — and Emmitt Smith was the centerpiece of that offense.
Bryant was dominant during his prime and was deadly in the red zone. There's also Lamb, who has gone for more than 100 receptions three years in a row and over 1,000 yards for four years.
The odd man out in this bunch is Alvin Harper, who was the 12th overall pick in 1991 out of Tennessee. He was added to be the No. 2 option across from Irvin, and also saw his stats held back by the team's commitment to the ground game. That doesn't mean he wasn't a home run selection, however.
Harper played his first four seasons in Dallas and averaged 20 yards per reception. In 1994, he led the league with an average of 24.9 yards per catch, going for 821 yards on just 33 receptions. Harper added four touchdowns in his postseason career, while averaging 27.3 yards per catch in the playoffs.
He was never the same after leaving, since he wasn't a true No. 1, but for what the Cowboys needed, he was a star.
