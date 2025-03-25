Dallas Cowboys have been unbelievable when selecting WRs in Round 1

Every time the #Cowboys have selected a wide receiver in the first round since 1988:



2020 - CeeDee Lamb (4x Pro Bowler)

2010 - Dez Bryant (3x Pro Bowler)

1991 - Alvin Harper

1988 - Michael Irvin (5x Pro Bowler)



Will Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, or Emeka Egbuka be next? pic.twitter.com/pv8YFz5Uk1