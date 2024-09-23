CeeDee Lamb's PFF grade proves Week 3 performance was a nightmare
The Dallas Cowboys were once calling this season an all-in affair. Now, it feels as if the team is looking for any sign of hope after dropping their second straight game and now facing a 1-2 record.
For three quarters on Sunday, nothing went right for the Cowboys, and for one Dallas receiver, the game is one to put in the rearview mirror quickly.
CeeDee Lamb's performance on Sunday was a reminder that not every game can be your best game.
From a back-breaking fumble to a disagreement with quarterback Dak Prescott on the sidelines, the Cowboys receiver's Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade reflects the ugly day for the Dallas offense.
Lamb posted a 49.3 overall grade, putting him next to last on the team in offensive performance. The Cowboys receiver was targeted seven times and ended the game with four receptions for 67 yards.
However, the costly fumble and a defunct offensive day had the star receiver at odds with his quarterback.
There should never be a day that Lamb posts a 50 in the passing game for his PFF grade. However, now that it has happened, the team has to find a way never to find themselves in such a nightmarish situation again.
It's an all-in season, right?
