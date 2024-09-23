Another Cowboys disaster leaves ESPN's Rex Ryan dumbfounded
During the ESPN pregame show ahead of Week 3, Rex Ryan obliterated the Dallas Cowboys defense. He refused to hold his punches, calling them “hot garbage.”
After the game, Ryan didn’t show any change of heart — and it’s hard to blame him. Dallas lost 28-25 but needed 19 points in the final quarter to make it close.
For the first 45 minutes of the game, they were blown out and found themselves trailing 28-6 when it appeared the Ravens took their foot off the gas. They came out flat and were pushed around at the line of scrimmage, leaving Ryan with one burning question as he asked “what the hell they did all week.”
Wile speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Ryan said the Cowboys seemed surprised that Derrick Henry ran as much as he did. He also said that games like this happen, and he understands it once, but twice in a row at home is unheard of.
Ryan isn’t alone in his criticism. Former head coach Jason Garrett also called out their lack of physicality, which was evident in Week 3.
Dallas has to be thrilled to have a quick turnaround in Week 4. They hit the road to take on the New York Giants, a team they’ve had a lot of success against since Dak Prescott took over as the starting quarterback.
This could be a good game to get the season back on track, but the Cowboys have to figure out how to play well against playoff teams if they ever want to be taken seriously.
