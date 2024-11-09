CeeDee Lamb provides promising update on status ahead of Sunday
A sigh of relief for the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who appears to be on track to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Despite experiencing gruesome pain on the sideline last Sunday, Lamb conveyed optimism about his recovery.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for Week 10
"My shoulder is much better than it was on Sunday," Lamb told reporters following Thursday's practice. "I’ll tell you that. I feel like I’ve taken a big step these last 2-3 days. I’m good. I was out there running today."
Lamb finished the game with 8 receptions for 47 yards on 12 targets, marking his third consecutive week with 10 or more targets.
The star wide receiver refused to let an injury sideline him as the game became a one-possession contest within the final two minutes. Lamb demonstrated his resilience during a critical two-point conversion attempt that pulled the Cowboys within six points.
“I’m tough and that’s not for show, Lamb added. "That’s just me as my will to win and my love of the game. They’ve been trying to take me out since right after it happened, and I wasn’t going.”
The Pro Bowl wideout clarified that the injury is primarily about pain management, as his range of motion remains unaffected. Lamb also confirmed that he doesn't plan to wear a protective brace on Sunday.
The Cowboys are still waiting for several key players to return from injuries, but will be without quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a hamstring injury during Week 9 that will sideline the franchise passer for at least the next four weeks after landing on injured reserve.
With backup Cooper Rush starting in Prescott's place, the team will depend on Lamb's ability to make plays as they take on their division rivals in an important NFC East matchup.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10