Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for Week 10
For only the second time this season, and the first since Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) will compete against an NFC East rival this Sunday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) in Week 10.
Dallas is currently 1-0 in the NFC East this season, having defeated the New York Giants 20-15 back in Week 4.
Can the Cowboys snap their three-game losing streak? Their current skid, the longest since 2020 following a 27-21 loss in Week 9 to the Atlanta Falcons, threatens to extend to a demoralizing four games, a mark they haven't hit since that same year.
Meanwhile, the Eagles are soaring high, extending their winning streak to four games after a 28-23 close call against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nick Sirianni and company are in a dogfight with the Washington Commanders for the NFC East title, and it's shaping up to be a thrilling race to the finish.
Sunday's matchup in Arlington, TX will mark the 130th all-time meeting between these two storied franchises. Both teams split the season series in 2023, and the Cowboys ultimately came out on top for the division title.
Dallas has won five of the last eight meetings and will desperately need to come out on top in this game to have any hope of salvaging what is increasingly becoming a lost season.
Here are three keys to victory for the Cowboys in Week 10.
Rush to the rescue
Quarterback Cooper Rush takes over as Dak Prescott's hamstring injury will keep him out for the next four games after the veteran quarterback was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
Rush, who has a 5-1 record in his career, is preparing to make his seventh career start and his first since Week 6 of 2022 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In six career starts, the former undrafted free agent from 2017 has passed for 1,281 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.
“Cooper Rush is as respected of a backup quarterback that I’ve (been around) since Rich Gannon,” head coach Mike McCarthy said to reporters on Monday. “He carries that type of credibility. He’s a great teammate. He’s someone that you can see the young guys lean on.”
The game plan for Rush is simple: execute the offense, make big plays when needed, and protect the ball, which Dallas experienced two seasons ago. McCarthy acknowledged the veteran's capabilities when leading the offense.
“He’s wicked smart, instinctive. He does a great job when he runs the team. He just does everything the right way. Excellent pro. There will be plenty of confidence in him.”
Dismantle the big plays
With A.J. Brown's deep-ball threat, DeVonta Smith's precise route-running, and Saquon Barkley's elusive running style, this offense is filled with game-changing talent capable of big plays.
The Eagles' offense has been a highlight reel through nine weeks, with 26 plays gaining 20 or more yards and a league-best eight plays of 40+ yards. This explosive playmaking ability has been a key factor in their success.
Dallas will need to depend on a secondary that is still working to regain full health in order to limit big plays down the field. In contrast, the Cowboys have struggled with explosive plays, having allowed seven plays of 40 yards or more—only the New Orleans Saints have allowed more, making it the second highest total in the league.
Limit one major hurdle
Speaking of Saquon Barkley, the running back may have produced the most jaw dropping play of the season.
Early in the second quarter against the Jaguars last Sunday, the Eagles led 7-0 when quarterback Jalen Hurts found Barkley on a third-and-six pass play. The All-Pro made a series of dazzling moves, including a no-look hurdle over Jags cornerback Jarrian Jones, to gain 14 yards.
Aside from the play that set the football world ablaze, Dallas will face another top-tier running back this week, despite their struggling run defense.
Philadelphia ranks second in rush offense, averaging 174.8 yards per game and are tied for second with 14 rushing touchdowns.
In his first season as an Eagle, Barkley has been a key driving force to the team's 6-2 start. The two-time Pro Bowl running back has rushed for 925 yards, the second-highest total behind Baltimore's Derrick Henry. Barkley has also scored six rushing touchdowns and has contributed through the air with 20 receptions for 146 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
After Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Dallas' run defense has now surrendered 100 rushing yards or more in five games this season and has allowed 147.8 rushing yards per game, which is the third most in the league.
It's easier said than done, but slowing down Barkley increases the chances of limiting the offense overall. In the two games the Eagles have lost this season, Barkley was held to under 100 rushing yards.
