Colin Cowherd gives opinion no one asked for on Dak contract saga
The Dallas Cowboys' biggest critic is back with his latest take on Dak Prescott's contract situation. Colin Cowherd, host of FOX Sports' The Herd, draws comparisons to Tom Brady and other top quarterbacks who took pay cuts to help their teams win, hinting that Prescott should consider doing the same.
His statement is puzzling, considering Prescott's current deal is tied for 15th in terms of average salary—already well below what he deserves.
Despite this, the Cowboys front office hasn't made significant moves in recent offseasons to bolster the roster around him.
MORE: Rumor claims Dak Prescott contract value could reach $70 million per year
I think the more gifted quarterbacks who are really smart take a little less, get surrounded by better players, win more, and then you're Tom Brady—you retire, and a TV network gives you $30 million a year. Not because you're handsome, but because you won more. Go ask Drew Brees. He took the bag for a couple of years in New Orleans with Sean Payton and lost. Then he took much less, restructured his deal to help the roster, won a Super Bowl, and now he is iconic and won't have to worry about money for the rest of his life.- Colin Cowherd
They also missed an opportunity to extend him last offseason, before the market for quarterbacks exploded with new deals in the past year.
Cowherd didn’t hold back in his criticism of Dak Prescott’s contract approach, continuing by saying:
Brady took pay cuts because he had confidence in himself and the organization to surround him with championship-level players. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have also structured team-friendly deals. Tom Brady never talked about money; he simply talked about winning Super Bowls. Dak is making a choice.- Colin Cowherd
The reality is that every top quarterback is earning a substantial paycheck, and Prescott shouldn't be criticized for wanting to be paid like one of the NFL's best. In today’s league, where elite quarterbacks are heavily compensated, Dak Prescott shouldn't take all of the heat for wanting to get paid like a top quarterback.
