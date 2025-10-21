Cowboys Country

Conflicting reports surrounding Cowboys, Maxx Crosby trade cause confusion

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves involved in trade rumors surrounding Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Zach Dimmitt

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys made major trade headlines before the start of the season by sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster deal but now another elite pass-rusher is being linked to America's Team.

NFL insider Trey Wingo reported Tuesday that the Cowboys have "made inquiries" with the Las Vegas Raiders about a potential trade for star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

However, other reports that followed said differently, leaving both Cowboys and Raiders fans in the dark about what could happen leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4.

MORE: Here's what trading for Maxx Crosby could cost the Dallas Cowboys

What Other Reports Have Said About Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One report from Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill stated that Dallas has not made contact with Las Vegas about a potential trade, but added that this doesn't mean the Cowboys haven't had internal discussions about interest in dealing for Crosby.

Additionally, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan said that Wingo's report could be a bit premature and that there is no serious discussions between the two teams as of yet.

"On the Cowboys' end of it, this appears to be news to them," Broaddus said. "... I think they're interested in trade opportunities. But right now, I think is reporting this from the Raiders end of things"

With reports conflicting one another, it's tough to predict what will go down on the phones between the Cowboys and Raiders. Regardless, it's obvious that the Cowboys would have to give up a significant package in order to acquire Crosby.

MORE: Viral NFL ref who protected Jaxon Smith-Njigba is former Cowboys standout

A potential trade would likely include a first-round pick or an impact player in exchange for Crosby. He has been one of the league's best pass rushers over the past few seasons but is now stuck with a Raiders team that is headed nowhere in the first year under head coach Pete Carroll.

In his career, Crosby has earned four Pro Bowl nods while posting 63.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

If he does eventually arrive in Dallas, it would allow Cowboys fans to put the Parsons saga further in the rearview mirror.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win

Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High

Surprising veteran leads way as Cowboys top-graded player in Week 7 victory

George Pickens is having an extremely unique impact on Dallas Cowboys offense

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News