Conflicting reports surrounding Cowboys, Maxx Crosby trade cause confusion
The Dallas Cowboys made major trade headlines before the start of the season by sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster deal but now another elite pass-rusher is being linked to America's Team.
NFL insider Trey Wingo reported Tuesday that the Cowboys have "made inquiries" with the Las Vegas Raiders about a potential trade for star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
However, other reports that followed said differently, leaving both Cowboys and Raiders fans in the dark about what could happen leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4.
MORE: Here's what trading for Maxx Crosby could cost the Dallas Cowboys
What Other Reports Have Said About Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors
One report from Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill stated that Dallas has not made contact with Las Vegas about a potential trade, but added that this doesn't mean the Cowboys haven't had internal discussions about interest in dealing for Crosby.
Additionally, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan said that Wingo's report could be a bit premature and that there is no serious discussions between the two teams as of yet.
"On the Cowboys' end of it, this appears to be news to them," Broaddus said. "... I think they're interested in trade opportunities. But right now, I think is reporting this from the Raiders end of things"
With reports conflicting one another, it's tough to predict what will go down on the phones between the Cowboys and Raiders. Regardless, it's obvious that the Cowboys would have to give up a significant package in order to acquire Crosby.
MORE: Viral NFL ref who protected Jaxon Smith-Njigba is former Cowboys standout
A potential trade would likely include a first-round pick or an impact player in exchange for Crosby. He has been one of the league's best pass rushers over the past few seasons but is now stuck with a Raiders team that is headed nowhere in the first year under head coach Pete Carroll.
In his career, Crosby has earned four Pro Bowl nods while posting 63.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.
If he does eventually arrive in Dallas, it would allow Cowboys fans to put the Parsons saga further in the rearview mirror.
