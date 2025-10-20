Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win
Momentum is back on the Dallas Cowboys' side after a dominant win over the division rival Washington Commanders on Sunday evening, moving the 'Boys into second place in the NFC East.
Dallas put together its best all-around effort of the NFL season in Week 7, and will now look to keep the momentum rolling into Mile High next weekend for a meeting with the Denver Broncos.
But what did Sunday's win mean for the Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft order?
Entering Week 7, the Cowboys would have been picking No. 12 overall. Following their win, not much has changed. Dallas does move slightly down the draft order, but by only one spot.
The team's second first-round pick, which originally belonged to the Green Bay Packers, is also one spot lower. Of course, Jerry Jones could always do the unthinkable and package the picks, but we have several months for all of that to play out.
If the draft were to be held today, the winless New York Jets would own the No. 1 overall pick.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare to close out the first month of the regular season.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 7 games
- New York Jets (0-7)
- Miami (1-6)
- New Orleans (1-6)
- Tennessee (1-6)
- Baltimore (1-5)
- Cleveland (2-5)
- Las Vegas (2-5)
- New York Giants (2-5)
- Arizona (2-5)
- Houston (2-3)
- Cincinnati (3-4)
- Washington (3-4)
- Dallas (3-3-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 3-3)
- Minnesota (3-3)
- Carolina (4-3)
- Kansas City (4-3)
- Chicago (4-2)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 4-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)
- Buffalo (4-2)
- Seattle (4-2)
- Detroit (4-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (5-2)
- Pittsburgh (4-2)
- Denver (5-2)
- San Francisco (5-2)
- Philadelphia (5-2)
- New England (5-2)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 4-1-1)
- Tampa Bay (5-1)
- Indianapolis (6-1)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
With a few months until the draft and with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, plenty could change for the Cowboys. However, as things currently stand, the Cowboys should go heavy on the defensive side of the ball, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see both first-round picks -- if Dallas still has both of them -- used on defensive prospects.
Luckily enough for Big D, this is a strong defensive class, so there will be plenty of talent available for the team to improve its roster.
