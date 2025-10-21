Here's what trading for Maxx Crosby could cost the Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are a popular name in the NFL trade market right now, and rumors are beginning to swirl that they are trying to get involved in conversations for a superstar.
That superstar, of course, is edge rusher Maxx Crosby, whom the Cowboys reportedly contacted the Las Vegas Raiders about recently with the trade deadline looming.
On the surface, the deal seems like a home run for Dallas. Not only would they replace their massive weakness in getting after the passer with one of the best in the NFL at the position, but they would also make a massive splash and reignite confidence in the franchise.
MORE: NFL insider names Dallas Cowboys ‘team to watch’ at NFL trade deadline
That said, the question must also be asked: Is Crosby worth the price it would cost to acquire him?
What could Maxx Crosby cost the Dallas Cowboys?
Right off the bat, the price for Crosby likely wouldn't be quite as high as the price Dallas paid for Parsons, given the fact that he is two years older than the former Cowboy.
That's not to say it will be cheap, either, however. Crosby is still considered one of the very best at his position in the NFL, and has been hyper-productive during his time with the Raiders.
The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro has amassed 63.6 sacks, 153 QB hits, 115 tackles for loss, and 10 forced fumbles in seven seasons. This season alone, he has four sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and nine QB hits through just seven games.
MORE: NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win
Because of that, Dallas would have to give up at least one of their first-round picks in 2026, as well as some additional draft capital - potentially something along the lines of a third or fourth-round pick - and maybe a late pick in the 2027 draft.
In that scenario, Dallas still comes out on top, with an additional first-round pick left over from the Micah Parsons trade, and keeps their draft capital otherwise relatively intact, allowing it to continue to build for the future.
However, that wouldn't be the only cost.
How trading for Crosby could affect the Cowboys future cap
Crosby, of course, signed a three-year $106.5 million extension in March of this year, in a deal that guaranteed him $91.5 million and made him, at least at the time, the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The deal was set to keep him in Las Vegas through the 2029 season, when he turns 32 years old.
Obviously, that is less money than Micah Parsons ultimately made, so from one perspective, it could look like Dallas saved money overall when putting the two deals together.
Then again, there is also the scenario to consider that bringing in a long-term high-money deal like Crosby could cost them future flexibility in terms of signing a player like George Pickens, depending on how much that would cost.
MORE: In one year, Brian Schottenheimer accomplished something no Cowboys coach has
Some believe that deal could be upwards of $30 million per year, which could be a problem if Crosby is in the fold.
Of course, there could always be a way to make it work if the Cowboys are willing to spend the money. They could restructure Crosby (like they have done with other players so many times before by converting salary into bonus earnings), extend Pickens this offseason or franchise him, or trade off other assets like Trevon Diggs.
Either way, whatever that cost would end up being, seems complicated.
But if the Cowboys are serious about making a splash and contending for a Super Bowl, they'll heavily consider it, and figure everything else out later.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Surprising veteran leads way as Cowboys top-graded player in Week 7 victory
George Pickens is having an extremely unique impact on Dallas Cowboys offense
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie