Dallas Cowboys send Super Bowl champion OL to IR to make room for WR
Jonathan Mingo is back. The Dallas Cowboys officially added the former second-round pick out of Ole Miss to the active roster on Tuesday after he spent the first seven games of the season on the IR with a knee injury.
His addition meant someone had to come off the 53-man roster, which ended up being backup guard Trevor Keegan, who was sent to the IR with a neck injury.
MORE: Here's what trading for Maxx Crosby could cost the Dallas Cowboys
A fifth-round pick out of Michigan in 2024, Keegan spent his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl trophy. He also has an NCAA National Championship from his 2023 campaign with Michigan.
He appeared in just one game for the Eagles and had 40 snaps before being released this August. Dallas claimed Keegan, who was active for two games but played just 18 snaps, 12 of which were on special teams.
Dallas has had injury concerns on the offensive line, but they're finally getting healthy. Right guard Tyler Booker returned in Week 7 and starting center Cooper Beebe will have his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday, meaning he will return soon as well.
Jonathan Mingo could bring spark to already impressive Cowboys' offense
Mingo, who was added in a midseason trade last year with the Carolina Panthers had just five receptions in eight games with the Cowboys. His addition was labeled a bust after that, but he turned heads during training camp as one of the more consistent performers.
MORE: Jerry Jones hints Cowboys are already thinking about a George Pickens extension
He was on pace to take the WR3 job behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens before suffering a strained PCL, and now has more competition. Not only has KaVontae Turpin played well when used as the slot receiver, but Ryan Flournoy stepped up when Lamb was injured.
Mingo figures to be a factor still, and could take snaps from Jalen Tolbert, especially if he picks up where he left off this summer.
