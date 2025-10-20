NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win
Sunday was a good day for the Dallas Cowboys, who won easily at home against the Washington Commanders.
The win was exactly what they needed following their disastrous loss at Carolina the prior weekend.
Dallas' defense looked far more competent, and the offense continues to impress, with CeeDee Lamb putting up great numbers in his return from an ankle injury.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's post-game tradition proves he's exactly what Cowboys needed
More importantly, it meant the Cowboys are now 2-1 in the division, which is why they’re climbing in this week’s NFC East power rankings.
4. New York Giants (2-5)
The New York Giants made a statement in Week 6 when they knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles. They were well on their way to another impressive win with a 26-8 lead in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos.
Then, they fell apart in the final quarter. Denver scored 33 on the Giants in the fourth, winning 33-32. That’s a deflating loss and shows they have a long way to go still.
3. Washington Commanders (3-4)
Health is a huge concern for the Washington Commanders, who were without Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin in their loss to Dallas. They also saw Jayden Daniels leave the game as he suffered another injury, which could hurt them beyond Week 7.
Washington was the surprise team in 2024, but this season, they’re struggling to find their footing.
2. Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1)
It’s been said that the Dallas defense only needs to be average for them to win. On Sunday, they were slightly above average, and it was a huge win.
MORE: Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win sets up team to be major NFL trade deadline players
It was nice to see the pressure on the quarterback and DaRon Bland recording a pick-six could be huge for his confidence. Still, they left too many people open and were bailed out by poor play from Washington. They can build on this, but they’re not contenders by any means.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
The Eagles ended their two-game losing streak by knocking off the Minnesota Vikings. They got both receivers going, but Saquon Barkley still hasn’t taken off.
If he returns to form and they continue to get great play from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, they’re going to be tough to beat.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys' statement Week 7 win over Commanders
3 takeaways from Cowboys' dominating win vs. Commanders in Week 7
Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie