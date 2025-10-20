Cowboys Country

NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win

The Dallas Cowboys are no longer at the bottom of the NFC East power rankings.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sunday was a good day for the Dallas Cowboys, who won easily at home against the Washington Commanders.

The win was exactly what they needed following their disastrous loss at Carolina the prior weekend.

Dallas' defense looked far more competent, and the offense continues to impress, with CeeDee Lamb putting up great numbers in his return from an ankle injury.

More importantly, it meant the Cowboys are now 2-1 in the division, which is why they’re climbing in this week’s NFC East power rankings.

4. New York Giants (2-5)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo runs the ball against pressure from the Denver Broncos.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo runs the ball against pressure from the Denver Broncos. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a statement in Week 6 when they knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles. They were well on their way to another impressive win with a 26-8 lead in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos.

Then, they fell apart in the final quarter. Denver scored 33 on the Giants in the fourth, winning 33-32. That’s a deflating loss and shows they have a long way to go still.

3. Washington Commanders (3-4)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbles the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbles the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Health is a huge concern for the Washington Commanders, who were without Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin in their loss to Dallas. They also saw Jayden Daniels leave the game as he suffered another injury, which could hurt them beyond Week 7.

Washington was the surprise team in 2024, but this season, they’re struggling to find their footing.

2. Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s been said that the Dallas defense only needs to be average for them to win. On Sunday, they were slightly above average, and it was a huge win.

It was nice to see the pressure on the quarterback and DaRon Bland recording a pick-six could be huge for his confidence. Still, they left too many people open and were bailed out by poor play from Washington. They can build on this, but they’re not contenders by any means.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after the win against the Minnesota Vikings.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after the win against the Minnesota Vikings. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Eagles ended their two-game losing streak by knocking off the Minnesota Vikings. They got both receivers going, but Saquon Barkley still hasn’t taken off.

If he returns to form and they continue to get great play from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, they’re going to be tough to beat.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

