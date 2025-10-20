Surprising veteran leads way as Cowboys top-graded player in Week 7 victory
For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys saw their defense show up and make some game-changing plays.
While they were far from perfect, and were bailed out by some drops by the Washington Commanders wide receiver corps, they still had their best game of the season. Their front seven got pressure all game and recorded four sacks.
In the secondary, their shift to more man coverage was also a success with Washington being held to 205 yards with an interception, which was returned for a touchdown by DaRon Bland. All of that was encouraging, but it's still surprising to see two defenders as their highest-graded players in Week 7.
Coming in first was veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who had his best game since joining the team and earned a grade of 89.6. Clowney finished with five tackles and had his first sack as a Cowboy.
Following Clowney was Bland, who made the highlight-reel pick-six, but was just as impressive when it came to his physicality. He not only stuffed Jayden Daniels on a two-point conversion, but made a key tackle in the open field early in the game to help force a punt and set the tone. He secured a grade of 83.4 for his efforts.
Dallas Cowboys' new triplets round out 5 highest-graded players
The final three spots are less surprising. Running back Javonte Williams was third with a grade of 80.9 after running for 110 yards and a touchdown. It was the second 100-yard game of the season for the free agency steal.
CeeDee Lamb returned from his ankle injury and recorded the third-highest grade at 76.8. He had 110 yards on five receptions with a 74-yard touchdown.
Dak Prescott rounded out the top five with a 75.9 after throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the 40th time he had at least three touchdown passes in one game, tying Tony Romo for the franchise record.
