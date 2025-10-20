Cowboys Country

Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road in Week 8 of the NFL season, traveling to Mile High Stadium for a meeting with the Denver Broncos, and they'll be looking to prove last weekend was no fluke.

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the win column on Sunday evening with a dominant effort at home against the division rival Washington Commanders. The win moved Dallas into second place in the NFC East and gave the team some momentum entering Week 8 of the NFL season.

Despite the big win, the Cowboys will enter next weekend's showdown with the Denver Broncos at Mile High with a bit to prove.

According to ESPN BET, the Cowboys are slight 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Broncos, while the over/under is 49.5 total points.

Like the Cowboys, Denver is coming off of a big, emotional win. After being held scoreless through three quarters, the Broncos stormed back with a 33-point fourth-quarter effort to score a historic comeback win over the New York Giants. They'll be hoping to avoid an energy dump after such an emotional win.

The moneyline has Dallas as a +135 dog, while Denver is a -155 favorite.

That means a $100 wager on the Cowboys would land you a $135 profit, while you would have to risk $155 for a $100 payday by betting on the Commanders.

Cowboys vs Broncos, Week 8 betting odds & viewing info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Denver, Colorado
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Broncos -2.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Cowboys +135, Broncos -155

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

