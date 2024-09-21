Cooper Beebe: Dak Prescott is a 'phenomenal person, phenomenal leader'
Ever since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott has been praised for his leadership.
Even as a rookie, he exuded an infectious confidence that helped propel the team to a 13-3 record.
Prescott, who continues to suffer unfair criticism from external sources, remains the focal point of his team after signing the richest contract in NFL history. He not only deserves this due to his praise but he's a proven leader who makes everyone better.
That was the message Cooper Beebe conveyed when speaking with Jess Nevarez on the Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk Podcast. The rookie center was asked about Prescott's leadership and said he's a "phenomenal person and phenomenal leader."
Beebe credited Prescott with helping him feel more comfortable as he transitioned from playing guard at Kansas State to center for America's Team.
Beebe said it meant a lot that Prescott worked with him on getting comfortable with the cadence. He made sure the rookie was focused on the center-quarterback exchange telling him "It's just me and you" before reminding Beebe that he's more than capable of getting the job done since he's been playing football his whole life.
Through two games, Beebe has been a quality performer and one of the top 10 centers in the NFL in pass protection. He deserves the credit for putting in the work but he's also willing to give praise to his quarterback for helping him along the way.
