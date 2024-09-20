Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe already a top ten center in pass protection
While it's true the Dallas Cowboys were far too inactive in free agency, they aren't getting enough praise for their bold decision to allow Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz to walk.
Losing a starting left tackle and center in the same offseason is tough but Dallas managed to do the impossible and replace both — and they essentially did so with one draft pick.
The Cowboys moved from pick 24 to 29 in a trade with the Detroit Lions and took Tyler Guyton (No. 29) and Cooper Beebe (No. 73) with the draft capital they received from Detroit.
Both rookies won their starting jobs and have been everything the front office hoped they would be. That's been especially encouraging for Beebe who played guard at Kansas State but was asked to move to center in Dallas.
Not only did he unseat Brock Hoffman, but Beebe is already one of the 10 best pass-protecting centers in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus with a 78.4 grade.
Beebe spent the offseason learning to snap the ball, even having his mom take time playing quarterback. It didn't take long to see he had the hang of things and has been impressing veterans such as Zack Martin.
Overall, Beebe is ranked 17th at the position by PFF with a 63.7 grade. That's not far from Biadasz, who signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Washington Commanders. Biadasz is sitting at 14th with a 64.7 overall and a 78.6 pass protection grade.
Biadasz was always an underrated performer but at this rate, Beebe should pass him before long and doesn't count for nearly as much against the salary cap.
