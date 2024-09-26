Could Cowboys turn to practice squad RB to bolster running game?
The Dallas Cowboys have had many issues that have caused the team to come out of the gates with a 1-2 record. From defensive errors to a thin wide receiver room, the team has to find a way to solve those issues quickly.
However, the biggest hole in the Cowboys' current offense is the running game.
The Cowboys currently rank 30th in the NFL, averaging just 73.7 yards per game. The team has only posted two touchdowns from their ground game, proving that it needs an extreme makeover at the running back position that even Ty Pennington may not be able to fix.
However, the Cowboys could turn to another name from their practice squad.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Cowboys could have talent on their practice squad to help with the run game.
No, we're not talking about Dalvin Cook but rather third-year back Malik Davis.
Davis spent the last two seasons in Dallas, appearing in 15 games. Davis was given the opportunity to make his mark in preseason.
Unfortunately, Dallas didn't see enough for Davis to make the 53-man roster.
The Cowboys need someone hungry for the opportunity to make their name in the backfield. Davis could be just the answer.
