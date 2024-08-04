Cowboy Roundup: Saturday session highlights; Safety battle heating up
Happy Sunday, Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up the first weekend of the month and, unfortunately, there won't be an open practice today.
That doesn't mean the buzz won't continue to come out of Oxnard after an eventful Saturday session which was the team's fourth-padded practice of training camp. Players continue to flash improvement, unsung heroes are stepping up, and some trusty vets are helping the rookies come into their own.
We're here to help digest all of the information, so let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds.
Highlights from Saturday’s training camp practice
Blogging the Boys put together highlights from the team's fourth-padded practice session of training camp to give everyone a look at some of the best plays from Saturday.
Starting safety camp battle heating up
The Cowboys have a number of quality safeties on the roster, from established veterans to young players who are making an impact early in camp.
When it comes time to make final roster cuts, the front office will have some tough decisions to make and InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the players who are making their impact and their likelihood of making the roster.
Jake Ferguson continues to ascend in offense
After a breakout year in 2023, Jake Ferguson is continuing to make his impact felt. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how Ferguson is continuing to ascend in the team's offense this offseason.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, according to Google... Jalen Cropper tabbed 'Player of the Day' after fourth padded practice... Cowboys linked to former Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece... Marist Liufau 'starting to make waves' at Cowboys training camp... Cowboys could have an unexpected starter on the offensive line... Will 2025 finally be the year Darren Woodson gets the call to the Hall?