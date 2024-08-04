Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Saturday session highlights; Safety battle heating up

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Sunday, August 4.

Josh Sanchez

Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Happy Sunday, Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up the first weekend of the month and, unfortunately, there won't be an open practice today.

That doesn't mean the buzz won't continue to come out of Oxnard after an eventful Saturday session which was the team's fourth-padded practice of training camp. Players continue to flash improvement, unsung heroes are stepping up, and some trusty vets are helping the rookies come into their own.

We're here to help digest all of the information, so let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds.

Indulge.

Highlights from Saturday’s training camp practice

Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys training camp
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Blogging the Boys put together highlights from the team's fourth-padded practice session of training camp to give everyone a look at some of the best plays from Saturday.

Starting safety camp battle heating up

Donovan Wilson, Jake Ferguson, Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys training camp
Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson catches a pass as cornerback Donovan Wilson (6) defends during training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, CA. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have a number of quality safeties on the roster, from established veterans to young players who are making an impact early in camp.

When it comes time to make final roster cuts, the front office will have some tough decisions to make and InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the players who are making their impact and their likelihood of making the roster.

Jake Ferguson continues to ascend in offense

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Jun 4, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After a breakout year in 2023, Jake Ferguson is continuing to make his impact felt. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how Ferguson is continuing to ascend in the team's offense this offseason.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, according to Google... Jalen Cropper tabbed 'Player of the Day' after fourth padded practice... Cowboys linked to former Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece... Marist Liufau 'starting to make waves' at Cowboys training camp... Cowboys could have an unexpected starter on the offensive line... Will 2025 finally be the year Darren Woodson gets the call to the Hall?

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

