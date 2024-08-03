Cowboys linked to former Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece
Mike Zimmer was hired as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator this offseason. This is his second tenure with the team, having coached in Big D from 1994 through 2006.
Under Mike McCarthy, Zimmer is being asked to build upon the success the team had under Dan Quinn. While the veteran coach is more than capable of getting the job done, there are a few holes on the roster. The most notable need — at least defenisvely — is at nose tackle.
Dallas saw Johnathan Hankins leave in free agency, leaving Mazi Smith as the starter. The issue is that Smith has yet to prove he can handle the job. He's done well in camp but the lack of any experience behind him has to have the front office slightly concerned.
Perhaps that's why they're being linked to Linval Joseph.
Joseph spent six years under Zimmer when he was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. During that time, he made two Pro Bowls and was one of the top run-stuffers in the NFL. With 14 years of NFL experience, Joseph has 676 tackles, 57 tackles for a loss, and 26.5 sacks.
Linval Joseph makes a lot of sense in Dallas
Joseph might be the perfect addition for the Cowboys. Despite his age (he turns 36 in October), he still has enough left in the tank to play in a rotation. He's also a highly experienced veteran who could serve as a mentor to Smith.
The 6-foot-4, 329-pounder has taken his time the past two years in deciding a team, playing just seven games in 2022 with the Eagles and eight with the Bills in 2023. That means Dallas might have to wait to sign Joseph but if they're able to pull it off, that could help improve their run defense, which will be key in the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Report: Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
Game On: 5 position battles to watch in Week 2 of Cowboys training camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East