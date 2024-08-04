Marist Liufau 'starting to make waves' at Cowboys training camp
After the Dallas Cowboys selected Marist Liufau in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there were high hopes that he would become an impact player on defense.
In his first-ever Cowboys training camp, Liufau is beginning to show why there was a strong push to draft him out of Notre Dame. Liufau has had the opportunity to learn from veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks in Mike Zimmer's system, and he's taking every advantage of it.
As the Cowboys enter Week 2 of camp and with padded practices underway, Liufau is beginning to find his groove. Liufau spoke to the media after the team's fourth-padded practice session on Saturday and said he feels he is beginning to play faster.
"It's going great," said Liufau, according to the team's official website. "There's a lot to learn for sure, and a lot to pick up as a rookie. I'm getting the feel for things and I'm definitely grateful to have great guys around me who are definitely putting me under their wing and helping me along the way."
He spoke on the mentorship from Kendricks and Damone Clark saying, "It's crucial for me. They have so much knowledge. They've played the game at a high level and anything I can take from those guys is huge for my growth as a player, and even as a person."
During Saturday's practice session, Liufau was even giving All-Pro Tyler Smith fits.
His improvement from rookie minicamp to Week 2 of training camp has been undeniable.
And as Liufau becomes more confident, he becomes more dangerous on the field.
"It gets a little bit easier [when pads come on] because you get your reps in, you learn the playbook more and things start to slow down," he said. "And the more I study, I begin to think faster. … I feel like I'm getting more comfortable and I'm playing faster — also building confidence."
It's going to be exciting to see how Liufau continues to improve during his rookie season. There will be the usual growing pains that come with being a rookie in the NFL, but Liufau has definitely shown that he can develop into the defensive playmaker the team drafted him to be.
