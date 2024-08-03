Cowboys could have an unexpected starter on the offensive line
When Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz left in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys knew they would have to find two new starters for their offensive line. They didn't make any moves in free agency but added two high-profile players in the NFL Draft.
In Round 1, they took Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton who is expected to be the starter at left tackle. In the third round, it was Kansas State's Cooper Beebe who they brought in.
Beebe spent his career playing guard but was seen as a potential fit at center.
After one week of camp, Guyton has been impressive and seems to have the starting job in hand. Beebe, on the other hand, finds himself behind Brock Hoffman who is "the leader in the clubhouse" according to Dallas Cowboys beat writers.
"Brock Hoffman has started off on the right foot in the center competition since the pads have come on. He's stronger, he's more technical and he's more communicative than he was a year ago at the line, and you see that translating into on-field confidence with himself and Dak Prescott. Cooper Beebe is still very much learning the position and has had some inconsistencies with shotgun snapping, but you see the technical prowess that he brings as well. But as it stands, Brock Hoffman is the leader in the clubhouse." — Nick Harris, Cowboys' official website
Harris wasn't alone in this assessment either as his counterpart, Patrik Walker, also sees Hoffman as the leader. He praised Hoffman's work ethic, calling him a "difficult one to move" from the position.
An undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech, Hoffman started his career with the Cleveland Browns but never played a snap for them. He joined the Cowboys in 2022 and appeared in all 17 games with two starts in 2023.
