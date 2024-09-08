Cowboys' Backfield: Zeke gets the nod, but Dowdle to see significant action
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to kick off their 2024 campaign against the Cleveland Browns in Week One, all eyes will be on the Cowboys' backfield and how head coach Mike McCarthy will deploy his committee of running backs in this matchup.
Fox Sports' Erin Andrews revealed on 105.3 The Fan pregame appearance that Ezekiel Elliott, whom Dallas brought back in the offseason, will receive the starting nod.
However, Andrews also emphasized that fifth-year back Rico Dowdle will be in the mix for carries as well, suggesting a potential timeshare in the Cowboys' backfield.
MORE: Two dark horse anytime touchdown bets for Cowboys vs. Browns
Elliott who spent the first seven seasons of his career in Dallas which saw two rushing titles, spent the 2023 season in New England before returning to the Cowboys on a one year deal.
Dowdle, meanwhile, was an undrafted free agent in 2020 from South Carolina and has spent his entire career in a backup role.
The veteran running back saw his first significant action last season behind starter Tony Pollard. He rushed for 361 yards on 89 carries and scored two touchdowns, in addition to making 17 receptions for 144 yards and two scores through the air.
“He’s a complete running back, playing all three downs," said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Dowdle last month.
"I believe his pass protection from his rookie year to now has become one of his best assets.”
The Cowboys' backfield strategy is a key storyline to watch as the regular season progresses.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie