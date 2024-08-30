Mike McCarthy discusses Rico Dowdle's role with Cowboys for 2024
The Dallas Cowboys have many questions that need to be answered in the backfield for the 2024 NFL season.
Of course, most assume that Ezekiel Elliot, followed by a band of others, will lead the Cowboys' rushing attack. One of those players in the band will be fourth-year running back Rico Dowdle.
Dowdle has spent a majority of his time on special teams in recent years, but that should change moving forward.
MORE: Rico Dowdle makes 'Play of the Day' in Cowboys' 4th padded practice
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed Dowdle's role for the upcoming season and he expects the versatile back to be much more involved in the offense.
"He’ll have a lesser role in special teams, just because of workload focus. He’s a complete running back, plays all three downs," McCarthy told reporters. "I think his pass protection from his rookie year to now has become one of his best assets."
MORE: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy reacts to CeeDee Lamb contract extension
McCarthy focused on Dowdle's ability in pass protection that could earn the back more time on the field. That ability would make sense as the Cowboys will be looking to target wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at least ten times a game.
Dowdle could be the surprise X-factor in the passing game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys Prospect Watch: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
Enough is Enough: Dak Prescott gets cryptic with latest contract talk
FINALLY: Video shows moment CeeDee Lamb learned Cowboys deal was done
Hoodie SZN? Cowboys favored to land legendary head coach for 2025 season
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie