Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer confident in Dak Prescott's ability to lead
"Yeah! Here we go!" - Dak Prescott
Let's get to it, the Dallas Cowboys ushered in a new era Monday as Brian Schottenheimer was formally introduced as head coach during a press conference at The Star in Frisco.
MORE: Jerry Jones praises Jerry Jones while introducing Brian Schottenheimer
Schottenheimer was appointed as the tenth head coach in franchise history on Friday, succeeding Mike McCarthy who led the team from 2020 to 2024, and departed with a 49-35 record during his five-season tenure at the helm.
After serving as Dallas's offensive coordinator since 2023, Schottenheimer now takes control following the team's disappointing 7-10 season.
The 51-year-old first time head coach's intimate knowledge of the Cowboys' offense—which he orchestrated for the past two seasons—positions him uniquely to lead the franchise's turnaround effort.
MORE: Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer bond key figure in Cowboys' coaching decision
While a head coach's vision shapes a team's direction, its success ultimately hinges on quarterback performance—a reality Schottenheimer will face as he takes the helm of one of the NFL's most storied franchises.
Luckily for Dallas, Dak Prescott has fostered a strong partnership with Schottenheimer since the latter's arrival in 2022, and their collaborative relationship is one area the organization is leaning on in the Cowboys' pursuit of a championship.
Schottenheimer's confidence in Prescott's leadership and support for his quarterback will be a cornerstone of their strategy moving forward.
“He’s gonna play elite level football," Schottenheimer said during his introductory press conference . "He’s gonna lead us to championships. We got the right guy. We’re gonna win. We’re gonna win a championship.”
For a team that hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1995, Schottenheimer's confidence in his quarterback provides a glimpse into how he plans to break that streak: by building around the proven partnership between coach and quarterback that's already shown promise before.
