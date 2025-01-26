Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer bond key figure in Cowboys' coaching decision

Schottenheimer has built a strong relationship with his veteran quarterback since his arrival three years ago.

Ali Jawad

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys officially named Brian Schottenheimer their next head coach Friday night, which sent ripples through the NFL community.

While the appointment has drawn mixed reactions across the league, Schottenheimer has the backing and support of the team's most important player.

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer notes that Prescott and Schottenheimer have developed a "good relationship," and that Prescott "likes Schottenheimer's creativity" to the offense.

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The partnership has previously shown promising results in 2023, when Schottenheimer's predecessor Mike McCarthy promoted him to offensive coordinator.

Despite not calling plays, under Schottenheimer's guidance, Prescott achieved one of his best statistical seasons just two years ago, including 410 completions, 4,516 passing yards, and 36 touchdowns, while finishing second in the MVP race.

Dallas ended the 2023 season as the league's highest-scoring team and finished fifth in total yards. The 2024 season, however, presented significant challenges, including Prescott suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

To McCarthy and Schottenheimer's credit, backup quarterback Cooper Rush proved capable in relief, in 12 games with eight starts posting solid numbers: 60.7 percent completion rate, 1,844 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and just five interceptions while helping Dallas climb back into the playoff race.

Cooper Rush - Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) drops to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The timing of Schottenheimer's appointment follows the departure of McCarthy, who parted ways with Dallas after a disappointing 7-10 season.

Owner Jerry Jones's decision to hire from within clearly emphasizes maintaining organizational stability.

This focus on continuity and strong interpersonal dynamics is what Jones is leaning on for the Cowboys to have future success.

Brian Schottenheimer - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now it's on Jones and the front office to deliver a strong offseason and supply his new head coach with the pieces needed to field a more competitive team in 2025.

