Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 15 betting odds & preview

The Dallas Cowboys' hopes for the postseason were renewed when the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football.

That helped ease the pain from their Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, which was as deflating a defeat as they've had all season. While a loss to Detroit was more understandable than losses to Arizona or Carolina, it came at a time when the team was playing well and had all the momentum.

This week, they look to get that momentum back as they host the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas has been much better at home this season than on the road, so let's see how the odds look as they prepare for Week 15.

Cowboys favored at home in key Week 15 matchup

Dallas is favored at home, although the opening odds have gone down slightly. Still, they're expected to secure their seventh win of the season.

Spread: Dallas -5.5

O/U: 47.5

ML: DAL -270

Expect a defensive resurgence for Cowboys in Week 15

Dallas struggled against the Lions in all phases of the game, but defense stood out as a major concern. This week, they should look much better.

Not only did they play better at home in their past two appearances, but the Vikings are one of the worst offenses in the league. They’re 24th in rushing, which means Quinnen Williams and the defensive line should have a good night.

Minnesota is even worse through the air, currently 30th in the league in passing. That plays into the Cowboys’ hands, as they enter this game needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

