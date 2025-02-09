Potential trade target sings praises of new Cowboys WR coach
The Dallas Cowboys continue to put together an impressive staff under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Their latest hire was announced on Sunday as they came to terms with Junior Adams, who will take over as wide receivers coach.
Adams has been coaching in the NCAA since 2004 when he was the wide receivers coach for his alma mater, Montana State. For the past three seasons, he's been on staff at Oregon where he was the co-offensive coordinator in addition to the wide receivers coach.
He's worked for several other universities, including Eastern Washington, where he had the pleasure of coaching Cooper Kupp. The current Los Angeles Rams wideout loved his time with Adams, even saying back in 2019 that he would be in the NFL one day.
Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys brought that piece back to the forefront after Adams was hired, highlighting the coach's focus on doing the job the right way.
“It wasn’t about winning the route. It was about doing it the right way,” Kupp said via Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. “(Adams) lives in the world of being process-driven over results-driven. It’s not about just getting open and making a play and scoring a touchdown. To be consistent, you have to have the process down and do that over and over and over again.
Kupp penned a goodbye to L.A. recently, saying the Rams will be trading him. The Cowboys could be a logical landing spot due to their need for a starter opposite CeeDee Lamb.
Throw in the connection to Adams and a pairing makes even more sense.
