Cowboys' DaRon Bland gives back by participating in Thanksgiving turkey drive

DaRon Bland was good on the field for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving but did even better work in the community.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys finally got DaRon Bland back on the field in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders. He recorded six tackles in that game but was even better in Week 13.

During the win over the New York Giants, Bland had nine tackles and his first pass defense of the season. He helped his team win on the field during the Thanksgiving Day game but even before that, he was helping off the field.

Bland and his charity, Bland Beyond Boundaries, participated in a Thanksgiving turkey drive at the Wilkinson Center in Dallas. During his appearance, he helped give out turkeys to families in need and gave a donation to the center as well.

Bland, who had 14 interceptions in his first two years in the NFL, missed the first 10 weeks of the season due to a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Dallas was thrilled to have him back but at the same time, they lost Trevon Diggs.

Josh Butler rose to the challenge and became a breakout star, but he was injured against the Giants and lost for the season.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That will put more pressure on Bland to step up as the CB1, but he's proven in his short time in the NFL that he can handle whatever's thrown his way.

