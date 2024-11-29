Cowboys lose breakout defender for season due to injury
Thanksgiving Day was a lot of fun for Dallas Cowboys fans who finally got to see their team put together a winning streak. After knocking off the Washington Commanders in Week 12, they made it two in a row as they defeated the New York Giants in Week 13.
Forgotten amidst all the celebration was the injuries suffered by two defensive backs. Both Juanyeh Thomas and Josh Butler had to leave the game with apparent knee injuries and each had an update on Friday.
MORE: Spanish broadcast call of DeMarvion Overshown's insane pick-6 will fire you up
Thomas received positive news and should be back within a few weeks. For Butler, the prognosis was much worse as the Week 12 breakout star will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.
It's a terrible blow for Butler, who was one of the feel-good stories of the season. Butler, who lost both his parents while playing for Michigan State, endeared himself to fans when he brought his dogs with him for Senior Day in 2019.
He then spent time acting and working on his music career. In 2023, he received his first shot at pro football, signing with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He turned that into an opportunity with Dallas and was starting in place of Trevon Diggs against Washington.
Butler finished with 12 tackles, three pass break ups, and one sack. He appeared to be a star in the making but sadly, we'll have to wait until 2025 to see if he can continue to shine.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Thanksgiving Player of the Game
Why DeMarvion Overshown can't wear jersey number 0 with Dallas Cowboys