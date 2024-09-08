Cowboys get another scare with secondary injury
Heading into the season opener, the Dallas Cowboys are in decent shape when it comes to the injury department.
This isn’t to say there hasn’t been any issue, because they are without defensive end Sam Williams for the year. Plus DaRon Bland will miss up to the first two months of the season after undergoing foot surgery.
Having said that, the players they’re expecting to suit up on Sunday to face the Cleveland Browns have been relatively healthy. Thats why it was alarming to see Caelen Carson, who is filling in for Bland, on the injury list due to his knee.
Thankfully, head coach Mike McCarthy said there’s not much to worry about, adding that the rookie from Wake Forest was a full participant in practice.
Carson was a fifth round pick this season who is being thrust into the starting lineup across from Trevon Diggs. Jourdan Lewis will get plenty of time as well, although he primarily handles slot duties.
It’s a big ask for Carson as the Browns have Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore in their receiving corps. To his credit, Carson is heading into the game with plenty of confidence and thankfully, it appears his appearance on the injury report won’t keep him out of action.
