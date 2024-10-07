Cowboys get bad news with silver lining regarding Marshawn Kneeland injury
During the team's 20-17 win on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys lost yet another defensive end to an injury. They already have Sam Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence on the IR and were without Micah Parsons this week.
That's why it hurt even more when rookie Marshawn Kneeland suffered a knee injury early in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His injury was concerning from the moment it happened as Kneeland struggled to put any weight on his knee. The team feared the worst but held their breath while waiting for the results of an MRI.
They got those results on Sunday and while Kneeland will miss time with a partial tear in his lateral meniscus. Having him out for any time is bad news but the silver lining here is that Kneeland can return in 2024.
That said, a knee injury is never easy to predict. Thankfully, he's set to have the surgery quickly with an eye on coming back for a late season/playoff push.
Kneeland, a second-round pick from Western Michigan, has 10 tackles and five quarterback pressures in his first five games. With him out, the Cowboys will turn to Chauncey Golston, Carl Lawson, Tyrus Weat, and newly-signed K.J. Henry.
