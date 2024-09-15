4 takeaways from Cowboys' abysmal loss vs. Saints in Week 2
It was a bad, very bad day for the Dallas Cowboys, who were throttled by the New Orleans Saints 44-16. In a game where everything could go wrong, everything did go wrong. We'll move through this rather quickly.
Here are 4 takeaways from the ugly Dallas loss.
4. Need Of Another Weapon
Everyone knows that CeeDee Lamb is the go-to guy for this Dallas offense. However, is anyone going to step up out of the backfield? Quarterback Dak Prescott forced a lot of plays to Lamb, one of which was picked off by the Saints' defense.
The Cowboys backfield has to start taking pressure off of Prescott and the passing game.
The Cowboys backfield was led by Rico Dowdle who finished with 30 yards on seven carries.
3. Run Defense
Nothing could prepare Cowboys fans for the performance of Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara found the endzone on three separate occasions on the ground. The Cowboys' defense also gave up a rushing touchdown to Derek Carr. This defense took a couple of steps back in this one.
2. Young Line Woes
The Cowboys' offensive line also took a step back in this one. The team gave up two sacks and allowed Prescott to be pressured more than in Week One. It was an unfortunate game in which many positions didn't have their best day.
MORE: Zack Martin, Tyler Smith heap praise on Cowboys rookie offensive linemen
1. Where's The Pressure?
The Cowboys were the talk of Week One after bringing the pressure snap after snap in their win over the Cleveland Browns. However, Week 2 was a different story. Carr had a monster game alongside Kamara, running where he wanted to. This defense will face a lot of questions this week, and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer probably can't wait to get back to the practice field.
