Cowboys legend Tyron Smith had all-time great quote for replacement at LT

Tyron Smith was a trendsetter for the Dallas Cowboys. The No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of USC was the first offensive lineman that Jerry Jones took in Round 1 since buying the team in 1989.
Had Smith failed to live up to expectations, Jones might have reverted to his bargain-shopping ways on the O-line. That’s not how the story went though as Smith was such a success that Dallas has since selected five other linemen in Round 1 — including Smith’s replacement, Tyler Guyton.
The Oklahoma product had a rocky start to his NFL career, but he’s been getting advice from his predecessor this offseason. Smith was seen in a photo working out with Guyton, and spoke about the experience with Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram.
“He wants to put in the work,” Smith said. “He just needs a little technique work which he’s doing right now. I feel like it’s going to be a different type of year for him to slow the game down and get the rookie nerves out. I think he’s building more confidence in his technique because he’s learning a lot more now.”
Smith then delivered an all-time great quote saying he told Guyton, “I want you to be better than how I ever did it.”
That’s a high bar, but Smith believes Guyton has the physical tools to get the job done. And he’s willing to help him add some technical prowess to his toolbox, which is a win for Dallas.
