Cowboys legend Tyron Smith had all-time great quote for replacement at LT

Tyron Smith is still helping the Dallas Cowboys even though he hasn’t played for them since 2023.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
/ Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Tyron Smith was a trendsetter for the Dallas Cowboys. The No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of USC was the first offensive lineman that Jerry Jones took in Round 1 since buying the team in 1989.

Had Smith failed to live up to expectations, Jones might have reverted to his bargain-shopping ways on the O-line. That’s not how the story went though as Smith was such a success that Dallas has since selected five other linemen in Round 1 — including Smith’s replacement, Tyler Guyton.

MORE: NFC East RB rankings: How the Dallas Cowboys stack up against their rivals

The Oklahoma product had a rocky start to his NFL career, but he’s been getting advice from his predecessor this offseason. Smith was seen in a photo working out with Guyton, and spoke about the experience with Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram.

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star.
/ Chris Jones-Imagn Images

“He wants to put in the work,” Smith said. “He just needs a little technique work which he’s doing right now. I feel like it’s going to be a different type of year for him to slow the game down and get the rookie nerves out. I think he’s building more confidence in his technique because he’s learning a lot more now.”

Smith then delivered an all-time great quote saying he told Guyton, “I want you to be better than how I ever did it.”

That’s a high bar, but Smith believes Guyton has the physical tools to get the job done. And he’s willing to help him add some technical prowess to his toolbox, which is a win for Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyron Smith on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles
/ Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

