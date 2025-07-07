NFC East RB rankings: How the Dallas Cowboys stack up against their rivals
The Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating ground attack in 2024, which led to several changes this offseason.
While they decided not to re-sign their reigning rushing leader, Rico Dowdle, they did add Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during free agency. They didn’t stop there as Dallas added Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft.
The Cowboys believe they’ve done enough to go into the season with an improved rushing attack. But is it enough to keep up with their rivals? Let’s dive into that question with this NFC East running back group ranking.
No. 4: New York Giants
The New York Giants were one of the worst teams in the NFL on the ground last season with just 1,783 yards. While that was more than Dallas, their situation hasn’t changed greatly heading into the new year.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. led them in rushing and remains their RB1. Veteran Devin Singletary is still there but wasn’t wildly efficient in 2024. Rookie Cam Skattebo was a beast for ASU but has to prove his game transitions to the NFL.
No. 3: Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys’ poor stats last season have no impact on their ground game in 2025 since it’s an entirely new unit. They have to figure out the order, but they’ll have a committee approach with a veteran leading the way (either Williams or Sanders) and an explosive rookie in Jaydon Blue.
Will it be enough to keep defenses honest? Maybe. Will they be better than they were last year? Definitely.
No. 2: Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels was the leading rusher for the Washington Commanders, going for 891 yards. While he’s the primary reason they were third in the NFL in rushing yards last year, their running backs were also highly effective.
Brian Robinson Jr. had 799 yards while averaging 4.3 per attempt. Austin Ekeler added 367 while averaging 4.7 — and even Jeremy McNichols averaged 4.8 as their third back. Throw in Ekeler’s talent as a pass-catcher and this remains a formidable group.
No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles
Much like the Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles rushing attack gets a boost from their quarterback. Jalen Hurts ran for 630 yards with 14 touchdowns, which helped Philly secure the No. 2 spot in rushing yardage last year.
As impressive as he can be on the ground, it was Saquon Barkley and his 2,005 yards that carried the ground game. This year, he’s joined by A.J. Dillon and Will Shipley but it’s Barkley who keeps them at No. 1 in the NFC East.
