Cowboys linked to free agent LB with ties to new defensive coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys have begun a new era, as the team recently announced that Brian Schottenheimer would be the new head coach of the franchise.
Schottenheimer wasted little time in putting his staff together for 2025, as it has already been announced that Matt Eberflus will be the defensive coordinator.
2 Dallas Cowboys named to ESPN's top 50 free agents list
While Schottenheimer is putting together his staff, there's no question that he is sizing up the roster for 2025.
Free agency will play a vital role in how the Cowboys will look next season. Maitland Rutledge of The Landry Hat believes that one free agent is the perfect fit for Eberflus' defense.
Rutledge listed linebacker E.J. Speed as one of three free agents the Cowboys should target this free agency.
"Speed has played in 92 games so far in his career and started 32 of them. He became a full-time starter at outside linebacker the past two seasons. The 2024 season marked his career-high in tackles with 142, which was third best on the team. At 29, Speed is smack in the middle of his prime and looks like a star in the making."
Adding Speed with Micah Parsons could make this defensive unit one of the most dangerous in the league.
The Cowboys' defense was taken out by injury last season. If the unit stays healthy in 2025 and adds someone like Speed, look for the defense to win a few games for the Cowboys.
