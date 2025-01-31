Dallas Cowboys coaching staff: New era off to strong start
The Dallas Cowboys are currently working to complete their coaching staff after hiring Brian Schottenheimer as the head coach.
While the team has already filled out most of their coaching staff, a few key positions remain vacant, including offensive coordinator, running backs coach, wide receivers coach, and quarterbacks coach.
So far, under Schottenheimer’s leadership, the Cowboys have made several notable hires to round out their staff.
Matt Eberflus, who was recently the head coach of the Chicago Bears, has been brought in as the defensive coordinator and Nick Sorenson, who served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers last season, will take over as the special teams coordinator.
In addition, the Cowboys have hired Andre Curtis as defensive passing game coordinator; Curtis was previously the safeties coach in Chicago. They hired Dave Borgonzi, who coached linebackers with the Bears last season, will now serve as the Cowboys' linebacker coach. Lastly, Aaron Whitecotton, who was formerly with the New York Jets, has been named the defensive line coach.
With these key positions filled on the defensive end, the Cowboys are now focused on rounding out the remaining spots on the offensive side of the coaching staff with just a few spots remaining.
Today, the Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement to extend Lunda Wells' contract, ensuring that he will continue as the team’s tight ends coach. Additionally, the Cowboys conducted an interview with Klayton Adams for the offensive coordinator position.
