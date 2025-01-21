Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
While the Dallas Cowboys continue their search for the next head coach of the franchise, the Chicago Bears wasted no time bringing in one of the more popular names of the coaching cycle.
The Bears have hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach.
Johnson was a highly sought-after name for many teams looking for their next head coach. However, the Cowboys weren't one of those teams.
MORE: Cowboys officially interview assistant coach leaving fans unimpressed
Why is that?
Well, the answer is probably more simple than you realize. It has long been known that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a stranglehold on this franchise.
MORE: Cowboys coordinator may be all or nothing for head coaching position
A head coach for Dallas will never have the final say, as Jones has his fingerprints on every decision made.
Of course, that makes sense to an extent. If you were to own a billion-dollar business, you would more than likely want to have control over every decision that is being made.
MORE: Cowboys, Commanders assistant have ‘mutual interest’ in HC search
However, Jones' power trip has seemingly left the Cowboys in the past. Every other team in the NFC East has made it to the NFC Championship more recently than the Cowboys.
Whether it be the Jason Garrett era or the Mike McCarthy era, it never felt like either coach had a firm grip on the sidelines due to Jones' presence.
Now, the team is once again watching the top names in the coaching cycle land elsewhere while the franchise seemingly just wants to be in the headlines.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc