Cowboys predicted to land superstar running back in offseason
It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys' rushing attack needs serious help.
Dallas ranks at the bottom of the league in multiple key categories and the team has failed to generate any consistent offense on the ground. This past week, the team's leading scorer was inactive with a mysterious illness, while the rest of the running backs put up another stinker.
Jerry Jones failed to address the team's lack of talent in the backfield during the offseason, so what could change?
MORE: Ashton Jeanty says he could be ‘hometown hero’ if drafted by Cowboys
Well, desperate times all for desperate measures, and the Cowboys are finally expected to address the issue in the offseason with a superstar running back.
According to the latest mock draft from PFF, the Cowboys will land Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.
PFF writes "The run game hasn't been kind to the Cowboys in 2024 — on either side of the ball. They need a true running back who they can lean on, and Jeanty is the best in college football. He is having one of the most efficient and explosive rushing seasons ever recorded, boasting a 98.5 PFF rushing grade so far this year."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Ashton Jeanty shines
Jeanty, who went to Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, has previously addressed joining the Cowboys and said he could be a "hometown hero."
His head coach at Boise State can't say enough about the star rusher.
“This young man is a 10 out of 10 in everything he does,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “How he leads this team, how he motivates this team, and how he leads himself on a daily basis. He’s a generational talent-type kid in all facets.”
It's now up to Jerry Jones and company to do the right thing.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys humiliating loss in Week 8 vs 49ers
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul