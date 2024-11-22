Cowboys' Mike McCarthy comments on Giants' release of QB Daniel Jones
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is focused on his own team, despite the recent release of New York Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones, which has attracted significant attention around the league.
When asked about the surprising move by reporters, McCarthy expressed his belief in evaluating players on their own merits, regardless of their previous team or recent circumstances.
“I’ve never really been in the business of looking at players based off the team they are released from, especially with the timing of the next game,” McCarthy stated. “He was a prospect I really liked coming out, but we kind of have our head down right now and really focused on working with the guys we have here.”
Under McCarthy's current tenure, the Cowboys posted a 6-1 record against their NFC East rival while Jones was under center in New York.
Like the Giants, McCarthy and the Cowboys have faced challenges at quarterback this season more recently over the last two weeks.
Starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a $240 million contract extension on opening Sunday of the 2024 season, was lost for the rest of the year due to a season-ending hamstring injury suffered back in a Week 9 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.
With Prescott sidelined, the spotlight fell once again on back up Cooper Rush, and third-stringer Trey Lance who saw playing time in Week 10's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Originally, what was scheduled to be a matchup between Prescott and Jones on Turkey Day, the second time they would have faced off on this special holiday, Dallas won the 2022 matchup 28-20, has now turned into a battle of backups.
Now, this Thanksgiving Thursday, during Week 13, Rush and the Cowboys will host Tommy DeVito and the Giants.
