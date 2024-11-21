Mike McCarthy had NSFW quote regarding former Cowboys now in Washington
Dan Quinn spent three years as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. He rejuvenated his career with America’s Team before leaving to coach the Washington Commanders. In Week 12, they play one another for the first time with Quinn in his new role.
Washington is having a fantastic season, coming into the weekend with a record of 7-4. That’s quite the turnaround for a franchise that was 4-13 one year ago.
Most of this is due to the performance of rookie QB Jayden Daniels, but the defense has been improved. They’ve been especially strong when it comes to rushing the passer, thanks in large part to two former Cowboys.
Dante Fowler, Jr. and Dorance Armstrong both signed with the Commanders in free agency.
Fowler leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has 12 QB pressures. Armstrong has three sacks in 10 games while recording 18 pressures. Mike McCarthy has seen their work since leaving and was heaping praise on his former players.
He then added a hilarious line that’s not exactly PG.
If the two former Cowboys did have a poor outing, it would definitely help their chances of winning. But given how they’ve performed in the past couple of weeks, that still might not be enough.
