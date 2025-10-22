Cowboys named potential fit for second-round cornerback at NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their most complete win of the season and hope their new-found confidence helps them in their Week 8 showdown with theDenver Broncos.
While the players and coaching staff are focused on that game, the front office should be paying attention to the trade block. As teams look to unload players and stockpile draft picks, the Cowboys need to keep an eye out for players who could fill a need.
One such possibility is Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary, a 2022 second-round pick out of Auburn. McCreary is in the final year of his deal, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes he could be on the block.
“McCreary hasn't exactly thrived in Tennessee's defense, but few players have. He was taken 35th overall in the 2022 draft and should bring a decent return based on draft status alone,” Knox wrote.
“If the Titans are truly desperate for picks, cashing in McCreary would be logical, since he's an impending 2026 free agent.”
Knox named the Cowboys as a potential fit, saying McCreary’s “age (25) and upside is intriguing.” He also estimates the price to land McCreary to be a fourth-round pick, and we all know Jerry Jones is willing to part with those.
Would Roger McCreary be an upgrade in Cowboys' secondary?
McCreary has a PFF grade of 67.6 which is 42nd among cornerbacks and a coverage grade of 68.6 which is 40th. For reference, the top-rated cornerback on Dallas this season is DaRon Bland, who is 44th overall at 64.2 but 18th in coverage at 70.5.
Other than Bland, every other cornerback in Dallas has a lower coverage grade according to the analytical site.
If the Cowboys are serious about making a run at the playoffs, this wouldn't be a bad proposal to explore.
