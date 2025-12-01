Matt Eberflus reveals special sauce for Cowboys' defense amid streak

The Dallas Cowboys' November turnaround was sparked by the team's moves at the NFL trade deadline that have immediately improved the defensive side of the ball.

All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been a game-changer for the Cowboys' defense, while Logan Wilson provides valuable depth at linebacker.

The defense has been excelling, which provides support for Dak Prescott and the team's offense. That has resulted in wins for the Cowboys... a three-game winning streak entering December, to be exact.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was asked about the team's winning streak when speaking to the media on Tuesday, and shared that one of the biggest changes for the team is watching them have fun executing their assignments.

When players are having fun, they play loose and are able to elevate their games to a new level.

"It’s been fun. The biggest enjoyment that I have as a coach is seeing the guys execute and them having fun doing it," Eberflus said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "That to me is the most fun you can have as a coach, and that’s why you do the job.

"You coach somebody, teach them, and they go out there and execute, and they’re having fun doing it, that to me is exciting. That’s why I do this job."

The injection of talent and success has been more fun for everyone involved, from the players to the coaches to the fans. And as long as everyone keeps having fun, the wins could continue to pile up. With Dallas firmly in the playoff hunt, continuing the winning streak is crucial.

Dallas Cowboys' defensive ranks

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Entering December, the Cowboys continue to rank near the bottom of the league in major statistical categories, but the improvement on the field has been evident.

Dallas ranks No. 29 in total defense and has allowed 41 touchdowns, while the pass defense ranks No. 30, with a league-high 28 passing touchdowns allowed. The Cowboys' secondary has been the glaring weakness all season, and when teams need to keep up with Dallas' high-scoring offense, they will air it out, so the numbers are inflated.

The biggest improvement for Dallas has been in run defense, which you can credit to Quinnen Williams' arrival. Once ranked at the bottom of the league, Dallas now ranks No. 21 in run defense, allowing 124.7 yards per game.

Hopefully the impact of Williams can continue to elevate the entire unit, and the Cowboys can keep their momentum going as we head into a crucial stretch of the season.

