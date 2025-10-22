WWE superstar shouts out Cowboys, Coach Schotty for locker room celebration
The Dallas Cowboys had their most complete game of the season in Week 7 when they defeated the Washington Commanders.
Following the win, the team met in the locker room for a post-game tradition where head coach Brian Schottenheimer shouts out players for contributing to the victory. After naming each significant stat, the team emphatically yells “YEAH,” which appears to be inspired by WWE superstar LA Knight.
Knight noticed the celebration and loved what he saw. He tagged the Cowboys and Coach Schotty on X and shared his signature “YEAH.”
Schottenheimer shouted out Javonte Williams, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson for touchdowns. He also applauded DaRon Bland for his pick-six and named each player who recorded a sack, including rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku who recorded the first of his career.
Coach Schotty acknowledges an NFL record
Schottenheimer rounded out the stats by naming the field goals made by Brandon Aubrey. He saved this for last so he could announce an NFL record for the most 60-plus yard field goals made. As excited as Schotty was, it will be even more exhilarating if Aubrey breaks the record for longest field goal in history.
He then finished by letting the defense know how proud he was of their performance. This unit has been under fire, but hopefully, this can kickstart a change in the right direction.
"Listen up. That was complimentary football, defense. I am so proud of you guys. We got kick ass today. Proud of you guys," Schottenheimer said during the speech. "Hey, bro. Way to play complementary football. Way to play for the man next to you, bro. Love y'all boys. Let's keep going. Family on three. One, two, three. Family."
There were questions about Schottenheimer as the head coach, but the way his team responds to him prove that he’s “got the isness and that undeniable kavorka…YEAH!”
