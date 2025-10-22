Cowboys Country

WWE superstar shouts out Cowboys, Coach Schotty for locker room celebration

LA Knight is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys newest locker room tradition.

Randy Gurzi

WWE Superstar L.A. Knight rallies his fans inside the DCU Center.
WWE Superstar L.A. Knight rallies his fans inside the DCU Center. / Dylan Azari/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had their most complete game of the season in Week 7 when they defeated the Washington Commanders.

Following the win, the team met in the locker room for a post-game tradition where head coach Brian Schottenheimer shouts out players for contributing to the victory. After naming each significant stat, the team emphatically yells “YEAH,” which appears to be inspired by WWE superstar LA Knight.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie LB shows off incredible speed during win over Commanders

Knight noticed the celebration and loved what he saw. He tagged the Cowboys and Coach Schotty on X and shared his signature “YEAH.”

Schottenheimer shouted out Javonte Williams, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson for touchdowns. He also applauded DaRon Bland for his pick-six and named each player who recorded a sack, including rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku who recorded the first of his career.

Coach Schotty acknowledges an NFL record

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer rounded out the stats by naming the field goals made by Brandon Aubrey. He saved this for last so he could announce an NFL record for the most 60-plus yard field goals made. As excited as Schotty was, it will be even more exhilarating if Aubrey breaks the record for longest field goal in history.

He then finished by letting the defense know how proud he was of their performance. This unit has been under fire, but hopefully, this can kickstart a change in the right direction.

MORE: Cowboys' Maxx Crosby trade inquiries apparently never happened, per insider

"Listen up. That was complimentary football, defense. I am so proud of you guys. We got kick ass today. Proud of you guys," Schottenheimer said during the speech. "Hey, bro. Way to play complementary football. Way to play for the man next to you, bro. Love y'all boys. Let's keep going. Family on three. One, two, three. Family."

There were questions about Schottenheimer as the head coach, but the way his team responds to him prove that he’s “got the isness and that undeniable kavorka…YEAH!”

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win

Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High

Surprising veteran leads way as Cowboys top-graded player in Week 7 victory

George Pickens is having an extremely unique impact on Dallas Cowboys offense

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News