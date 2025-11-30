Will Trevon Diggs play safety? Brian Schottenheimer gives clear answer

The Dallas Cowboys return to practice on Sunday afternoon, after taking a two-day hiatus following the team's big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. With the win, the Cowboys carry a three-game winning streak into December.

Dallas will return to action on December 4 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14 of the NFL regular season.

When Dallas takes the field in primetime, they could see All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs in the lineup after spending several weeks on injured reserve due to a concussion and knee injury. Diggs officially returns to practice on Sunday.

But when he is back in the lineup, there has been some discussion about whether Diggs could be moved to safety to help the team fix its issues at the position. When speaking to the media, head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave a very clear answer.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Diggs to safety talk can officially be put to rest.

"I wouldn’t even think of that," Schottenheimer told the media, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. Schottenheimer added that, when Diggs is at his best, he views him as a shutdown corner.

That's what Diggs has shown throughout his career, but he has been unable to stay healthy in recent years.

Curious Case of Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This season, Diggs is returning after his past two seasons were ended prematurely due to knee injuries. Now, the injury bug has struck him once again in an unusual way.

Through six games this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles, but has yet to record an interception or pass defended. Earlier this season, Diggs was briefly benched. The Cowboys' coaching staff suggested the benching was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his poor play to start the year.

He was then sidelined due to a concussion because of an "accident" at his home. Eventually, the team made the decision to place him on injured reserve with an additional knee injury. Now, his 21-day practice window has been opened, so he is eligible to return in Week 14.

Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 42 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.

