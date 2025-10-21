Stats prove Dallas Cowboys have a defensive star in the making in rookie defender
The Dallas Cowboys made an unpopular pick in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft when they selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
It’s not as though fans thought he was a bad player, but after months of hoping for an impact player, they were let down by the selection. Fortunately, Booker has proven to be a viable starter. It also helps that their next pick was an instant fan favorite.
At No. 44 overall, Dallas selected Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku who led the ACC with 16.5 sacks. Widely considered a late-first round pick, Ezeiruaku gave the Cowboys a potential force on the edge.
Through seven games, they’ve been happy with what they’ve seen. Ezeiruaku has recorded 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback pressures. This past Sunday, he finally recorded his first sack, which will hopefully open the flood gates.
Even without the sacks coming through yet, Ezeiruaku is ranked among the top three in most categories compared to his fellow rookie defensive ends. Most impressively, he’s No. 1 in overall grade among the group.
Cowboys needed Donovan Ezeiruaku to be good in a hurry
When Dallas initially drafted Ezeiruaku, he was supposed to be someone who they could pair with Micah Parsons. Unfortunately, the two never got to play together.
Parsons spent the offseason in a contract dispute, which ultimately led to a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. With Parsons out, the Cowboys saw Ezeiruaku climb up the depth chart, asking more of him from the start.
While he has yet to record an official start, he’s been on the field for 48 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He’s also getting work on special teams, appearing in 33 percent of their snaps.
His performance shows that Dallas should be in good hands with their young talent, and should give fans hope they can rebuild with the draft picks added in the Parsons trade.
