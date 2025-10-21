Stats prove Dallas Cowboys have a defensive star in the making in rookie defender

#Cowboys Donovan Ezeiruaku among rookie defensive ends (min 20% of snaps) through Week 7 per @PFF:



• 67.4 pass rush grade (3rd)

• 10 defensive stops (T-1st)

• 70.8 defense grade (1st)

• 14 pressures (T-2nd)

• 13 tackles (1st)



He’s getting better each week.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/fOZBMxJHFv