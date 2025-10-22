Notorious Cowboys hater has 2-word reaction to team's NFC East title chances
The Dallas Cowboys have some positive energy behind them following the dominant Week 7 win over the division rival Washington Commanders on Sunday evening. While Dallas has some momentum, not everyone is buying in.
Dallas is set up to be a major player at the NFL trade deadline if the team can add a few wins in the coming weeks. The Cowboys currently sit in second place in the division.
So could they make a run for the NFC East with a splash trade ahead of the deadline?
Notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith discussed the possibility of the Cowboys winning the division title, and his response was clear: "Hell no." That's pretty par for the course from Stephen A., though.
"Hell no. Of course, I don't believe that. I don't believe that for one second. I don't believe that for one second. It's real fun because, first of all, I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys because they have looked very, very impressive offensively," Smith said.
"I have Dak Prescott right now as a leading candidate for league MVP honors, the way that he's playing right now. He's playing great. He's been absolutely 71 percent completions, 270 yards a game, all right, 13 touchdowns, no interceptions, a passer rating of 128 over his last four games. He's been sensational, no doubt about it. He's earning his money. He's showing what he does. Let's give props to Jerry Jones from the standpoint you're paying the man $60 million. Jerry Jones' ego wants that man to be successful. That's right."
A rare Cowboys compliment from Stephen A? That's when you know the Cowboys' offense is really rolling. As for the division, there still is a lot for the team to prove.
Before anyone can consider the Cowboys a legitimate threat to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, they need to show some consistency. The first opportunity comes in Week 8 when the team travels to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos. Let's see if they can string together back-to-back strong performances.
