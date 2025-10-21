Javonte Williams' historic start to season lands him with Cowboys royalty
Through the first seven weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, we can safely say the Dallas Cowboys made one of the best signings of the offseason when they scooped up running back Javonte Williams in free agency.
Williams showed incredible promise early in his career, but a string of knee injuries slowed him down with the Denver Broncos, and it was time for a change of scenery.
Now that he is healthy, Dallas is reaping the rewards.
On the heels of his 116-yard and one touchdown performance in the team's dominant win over the Washington Commanders, Williams ranks second in the league with 592 rushing yards and is tied for third with six rushing touchdowns.
Williams has also hauled in 23 catches for 85 yards and a score, bringing his touchdown total to seven for the year.
Those seven total touchdowns are a historic start for Williams, who finds himself among franchise royalty for hitting the impressive mark less than halfway through the season.
Javonte Williams' historic start
With his seven touchdowns in seven games, Williams ties the legendary Hershel Walker and "Bullet" Bob Hayes for the most touchdowns in their first seven games with the Cowboys.
If you would have told anyone that Williams could have a Herschel-level impact on the franchise, you would've been called crazy, but here we are.
Williams is benefiting from being healthy and the creative blocking schemes of offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who was an under-the-radar addition to Brian Schottenheimer's first coaching staff.
Re-examining Williams' comments before the start of the season, perhaps we should have all seen this coming.
"I feel completely like myself…" Williams said before the season. "I probably can get more flexible and things like that, but as far as healing up, that I feel like is done.
"It just depends on who you are, it depends on your body… mine might take this amount of time, but somebody else might be different. It's a lot that goes into it that people don't really understand. Just to be back out here and have another opportunity and chance to show myself, I can't ask for nothing else."
Throughout his four seasons in Denver, Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was never fully back to form following his rookie year, when he rushed for 903 yards before injuries began to plague his career.
It looks like all he needed was a fresh start, and he's making the most of it.
