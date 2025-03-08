Cowboys predicted to sign their own kryptonite in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys ignored the running back position in 2024 and that proved costly. They were saved from being the worst team on the ground by Rico Dowdle, who had a breakout campaign, but the depth behind him was a major concern.
Their ground game is in more trouble right now with Dowdle set for free agency. With him expected to be priced out of Dallas' range, they're going to have to look for outside help.
While a rookie in this loaded 2025 class is a must, the Cowboys should also be willing to sign a veteran back to help carry the load. That's what Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team expects from them as he predicts Aaron Jones will sign with Dallas in free agency.
"Instead, Jones offers value as a reliable platoon player who can pair with a more explosive rookie. While Jones' explosiveness has undoubtedly dipped, creating only 2.97 yards after contact per rush in 2024, dipping below 3.15 for the first time since 2019, he's still consistently averaging 4.5 yards per carry and adding value as a receiver." — Valentino, The 33rd Team
Jones spent seven years with the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He recorded 1,138 yards with five touchdowns on the ground while adding 408 yards and two touchdowns on 51 receptions.
An absolute Cowboys killer, Jones has had some of the best performances of his career in AT&T Stadium. The last example was in January 2024 when Jones had 118 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as the Packers bullied Dallas in the playoffs.
In the regular season, he averages 123.3 yards per game and two touchdowns against the Cowboys.
Signing him would be quite the plot twist since a player known for being their kryptonite would suddenly be the one fans are cheering for. It could also lead to a resurgence in their backfield.
