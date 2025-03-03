Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to add talent in the offensive backfield this offseason, with starting running back Rico Dowdle set to hit NFL free agency as one of the best players available at his position.
The popular team linked to Dallas has been top 2025 NFL Draft prospect and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who is a local guy who has expressed his interest in playing for the Cowboys.
However, the team will explore all options.
MORE: Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft
According to a new report, the Cowboys will be hosting Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez prior to the draft. Martinez, who previously played for Oregon State, became the first Hurricanes running back to surpass 1,000 yards in a season since 2016.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram notes Martinez will not be a "Top 30 visit," but instead will be counted as a "Dallas Day visit" since he is also a local prospect.
MORE: Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
During his time at Oregon State and Miami, Martinez rushed for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns in three years.
Martinez will certainly be a player to watch leading up to this spring's draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries