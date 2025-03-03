Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
With reports that the Dallas Cowboys and star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa are continuing contract talks with the franchise tag still on the table, while another defensive star has begun contract talks of his own.
According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have begun "general conversations" with Parsons' agent on a contract extension.
Parsons is line for a new deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Parsons has said he hopes to get a contract extension done sooner rather than later to help the team make further moves during free agency.
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If Dallas fails to lock up Parsons for the long term, it will be a catastrophic failure.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12 when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
